Celebrate the incredible women in our community this International Women’s Day

Smalls for All are ensuring women and children are supported in Africa and the UK, and you should follow their cause this International Women’s Day.

Smalls for All, a small charity founded by West Lothian woman Maria Macnamara, collects and distributes new pants, and new and gently worn bras to people in Africa and the UK who cannot afford or simply can’t source any.

Giving pants and bras may seem like a small thing, but it can make a life-changing difference for some people.

The Smalls for All team

The charity was launched in 2010 by Maria Macnamara, after a series of volunteering holidays when she saw for herself the difficulties faced by women and girls who had no pants. To date the charity has distributed over 2 million items of underwear to people in need.

At home in the UK, Smalls for All works with other charities that focus on alleviating poverty by providing them with underwear for the homeless, refugees and school uniform banks.

Supporters of Smalls for All have already raised £7,969.75 through easyfundraising but want to raise even more this year to be able to support more people, particularly girls and women.

The easyfundraising giving platform allows online shoppers the chance to get money back for their favourite charity or good cause when they make purchases through the easyfundraising website or app at no cost to the consumer.

easyfundraising has just hit a £50 million milestone for donations, and now savvy shoppers can boost that further to donate to their chosen charity or cause by shopping on over 8,000 brands.