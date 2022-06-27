Celebrate reopening of Frankie & Benny's Falkirk with free glass of fizz

When you visit Italian American chain Frankie & Benny’s all you have to say is “looking good” to your waiter. Upon using the password, guests will receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco* to help mark the newly designed local restaurant.

The company recently updated restaurants at Glasgow Fort and Aberdeen Union Square, as well as Falkirk.

The all enjoy a brand-new, spacious layout, complete with more booths, meaning additional families and friends can get together over a Spaghetti Carbonara and Tear ‘n’ Share Bread than ever before.

Frankie & Benny's at Falkirk Central Retail Park has had a makeover

In addition to new booths and flowing bars, newly refurbished restaurants also enjoy improved access for delivery drivers, making the wait between tapping your app to chowing down on a Cheesy Mac 'n' Cheese Beef Burger and Loaded Fries even slicker.

Frankie & Benny’s has opened the doors of its newly updated Falkirk restaurant today (Monday).

Frankie & Benny’s is part of The Restaurant Group plc which operates approximately 400 restaurants and pub restaurants throughout the UK

*Terms and conditions

Valid when a main meal is purchased.

Valid for two weeks from date of reopening (will differ by restaurant)