CCTV upgrades look to increase safety at Falkirk railway stations

ScotRail is increasing the safety and security at railway stations across Scotland by installing new CCTV cameras with upgraded intelligent video analytics.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

Falkirk Grahamston and Falkirk High are just two of the stations receiving the new technology, which can analyse movements of customers on the platform to

determine if members of the public are in unsafe situations.

This will allow ScotRail’s CCTV monitoring team to alert station staff, signallers, and even British Transport Police if necessary, to any potentially dangerous situations

The CCTV upgrade will take place at Falkirk High StationThe CCTV upgrade will take place at Falkirk High Station
which may arise.

The new system will also monitor passenger numbers, which will assist with crowd management.

It is hoped the new equipment will help ScotRail identify vulnerable people and reduce fatalities on the railway, as well as combat anti-social behaviour.

Michael Arnott, ScotRail customer information operations manager, said: “ScotRail is committed to ensuring Scotland’s Railway is a safe environment for our customers

and our people. The new CCTV analytics system is designed to provide even more security and reassurance to anyone using the network.

"The introduction of this cutting-edge technology means that our customer service team will now be alerted when anyone enters into an unsafe or restricted area of the

railway, allowing them to alert signallers to stop trains, if needed, which could potentially save a life.”

The upgrade is part of a £2 million investment in the CCTV network on Scotland’s Railway, which, in 2018, saw ScotRail move from 220 scrolling CCTV monitors

covering more than 280 stations to a 24-screen intelligent video wall in its customer service centres.

