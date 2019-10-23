Causing a stir at Falkirk’s Thorntree Mews mixing fun and Mojitos

Social and Cocktail Events brought their Community Cocktails initiative to Thorntree Mews Care Home in Falkirk recently and the event was a roaring success.

Organisers provided a state-of-the-art mobile cocktail bar, a professional cocktail bartender, cocktail glassware, decorations and a mixture of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, including the classic Strawberry Daiquiri and the alcohol-free Blueberry Mojito cocktail.

To help create a more authentic experience for the residents, the home played a range of music from the era, including Jazz, Swing and Rag-Time. Over 20 residents attended the event and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.

The Raspberry Mojito – a mixture of Rum, Chambord, Sugar, Fresh Lime, Soda, Mint and Fresh Raspberries – was the biggest hit with the residents on the day.

The expert Social and Cocktail bartender also did demonstrations for all the residents, showing them how each cocktail is made and telling them about the history of each cocktail and the spirits used in their making.

Care Home Manager, Madeline Walls, said she would be delighted to have similar events at the care home in the future.