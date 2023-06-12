Catholic community takes part in Corpus Christie Procession through Falkirk

Hundreds of people walked through the heart of Falkirk on Sunday singing hymns and praising God.

The Catholic community of Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh congregated at the bandstand at the east end of the High Street before taking part in the Corpus Christie Procession to St Francis Xavier’s Church.

This was the second year the event had taken place and those taking part came from all sections of the community. The procession was led by Archbishop Leo Cushley and included clergy, Knights, altar servers, First Holy Communicants and members of the Archdiocese.

It tookplace on the Feast of the Most Holy Body & Blood of Christ and was followed by a short service in St Francis Xavier’s Church.

1 . Corpus Christie Procession Archbishop Leo Cushley carries the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Corpus Christie Procession Catholics from across the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh took part in the Corpus Christi procession in Falkirk. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Corpus Christie Procession Youngsters who had taken their First Holy Communion all walked together. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Corpus Christie Procession The Altar Servers also took part in the walk along the High Street. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6