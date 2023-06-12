News you can trust since 1845
Catholic community takes part in Corpus Christi Procession through Falkirk

Hundreds of people walked through the heart of Falkirk on Sunday singing hymns and praising God.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 19:51 BST

The Catholic community of Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh congregated at the bandstand at the east end of the High Street before taking part in the Corpus Christi Procession to St Francis Xavier’s Church.

This was the second year the event had taken place and those taking part came from all sections of the community. The procession was led by Archbishop Leo Cushley and included clergy, Knights, altar servers, First Holy Communicants and members of the Archdiocese.

It tookplace on the Feast of the Most Holy Body & Blood of Christ and was followed by a short service in St Francis Xavier’s Church.

Archbishop Leo Cushley carries the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy

Archbishop Leo Cushley carries the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy Photo: Michael Gillen

Catholics from across the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh took part in the Corpus Christi procession in Falkirk.

Catholics from across the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh took part in the Corpus Christi procession in Falkirk. Photo: Michael Gillen

Youngsters who had taken their First Holy Communion all walked together.

Youngsters who had taken their First Holy Communion all walked together. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Altar Servers also took part in the walk along the High Street.

The Altar Servers also took part in the walk along the High Street. Photo: Michael Gillen

