Catholic community takes part in Corpus Christi Procession through Falkirk
The Catholic community of Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh congregated at the bandstand at the east end of the High Street before taking part in the Corpus Christi Procession to St Francis Xavier’s Church.
This was the second year the event had taken place and those taking part came from all sections of the community. The procession was led by Archbishop Leo Cushley and included clergy, Knights, altar servers, First Holy Communicants and members of the Archdiocese.
It tookplace on the Feast of the Most Holy Body & Blood of Christ and was followed by a short service in St Francis Xavier’s Church.