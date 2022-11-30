Cash prizes await shoppers who support businesses in Falkirk town centre this festive season

Falkirk Delivers has a grand total of £750 to give away to those who shop with and support local businesses. Anyone can win one of the three £250 gift vouchers to spend in the town centre shops.

A Falkirk Delivers spokesperson said: “People will receive a golden ticket with every purchase of £10 or over in one of the town centre independent businesses and be able to enter the prize draw. Entries can be submitted to our golden post box or through our Santa’s Post Office dependant on times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Draws will be done live each Friday at 1pm outside of Santa’s Post Office and can be watched from our social media sites.”

The cash prizes reward those who support businesses in Falkirk town centre this festive season