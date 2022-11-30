Cash prizes await shoppers who support businesses in Falkirk town centre this festive season
People can win themselves up to £250 in Falkirk Delivers’ Golden Ticket competition and help support local businesses at the same time.
Falkirk Delivers has a grand total of £750 to give away to those who shop with and support local businesses. Anyone can win one of the three £250 gift vouchers to spend in the town centre shops.
A Falkirk Delivers spokesperson said: “People will receive a golden ticket with every purchase of £10 or over in one of the town centre independent businesses and be able to enter the prize draw. Entries can be submitted to our golden post box or through our Santa’s Post Office dependant on times.
"Draws will be done live each Friday at 1pm outside of Santa’s Post Office and can be watched from our social media sites.”
The golden tickets will be available from Thursday, December 1 from participating businesses, with winners announced on December 9, December 16 and December 23.