Cash for all at hole in the wall if Falkirk Council gives plans the nod
People in a Falkirk area town could soon be able to get their hands on some cold hard currency if the local authority green lights new plans.
Cartronics UK Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 10, which was validated on December 18, to install an automatic teller machine at Dower House, 115 to 117 Grangepans, Bo’ness.
The proposal will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Cardtronics is a global financial services technology company that provides automated teller machines to retailers.
