Cash Converters in Falkirk getting mucky raising funds for The Scott Martin Foundation

A team from Cash Converters in Falkirk took part in a recent Tough Mudder event to raise funds for a charity which supports youth mental health in this area.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

The staff from the High Street branch tackled obstacles, pools of mud and event electric shocks while raising £1100 for The Scott Martin Foundation.

Founded in 2021, the foundation aims to raise awareness towards youth mental health, to educate and enable others to support young people suffering with poor mental health; and offer support, care and focus through exercise and private counselling.

It’s a charity close to home for the store, as the foundation supported a member of staff during a difficult time in their life.

The team from Cash Converters in Falkirk took part in a Tough Mudder event to raise funds for The Scott Martin Foundation. Pic: contributedThe team from Cash Converters in Falkirk took part in a Tough Mudder event to raise funds for The Scott Martin Foundation. Pic: contributed
Store manager Mathew said: “We wanted to give back to such a worthy charity, one which has helped a member of our team. The work the charity does is essential for helping youth mental health in the local area and further afield.

“Tough Mudder definitely lives up to its name, but as a team we took part last year too, so it was slightly easier this time! It’s a brilliant day and encourages teamwork and team bonding – from those taking part and those members of staff who came to cheer us on.”

