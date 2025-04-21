Cash boost to help Blooming Bairns enhance Falkirk town centre's green spaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community group dedicated to enhancing Falkirk town centre’s green spaces has received a welcome cash boost.

The Blooming Bairns have received a £3132 grant from the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, administered by CVS Falkirk and District, to support its upcoming projects.

The group intends to use the cash to ensure it’s fully equipped to succeed in the projects, creating an environment that supports and improves the mental health of the local community.

The grant will allow Blooming Bairns, which was established last year, to purchase the essential tools and resources needed for their initiatives including gardening tools, composting and water collection systems, a stand-pipe for easy watering, skip hire and storage and transport equipment.

The Blooming Bairns have received a £3000 cash boost to help them achieve their upcoming projects to enhance the green space in Falkirk town centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The money will also support the group in organising volunteer days where local businesses, organisations and individuals can come together to participate in specific community projects.

The volunteer days will provide people with an opportunity to contribute directly to the enhancement of green spaces.

A spokesperson for CVS Falkirk and District, said: “We have managed the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for the Falkirk district area since it began. We are fortunate as a funder to have the pleasure of hearing from applicants and their communities about the ways funded projects have been able to make a positive difference.

"With a number of new projects on the horizon thanks to the most recent round of funding, we look forward to hearing more about the new volunteer roles and community engagement opportunities that Blooming Bairns will support through their funded project.”

Stefanie Paterson, assistant manager at Falkirk Delivers, said: “The grant marks an exciting milestone for Blooming Bairns.

"It ensures the team can move forward with projects without having to rely on personal tools.

"With the right equipment, we’ll be able to create and maintain beautiful, vibrant green spaces in the town centre that offer a supportive environment where individuals can connect with nature and enjoy a calming, restorative atmosphere.”

For more information about Blooming Bairns or to get involved, visit the Blooming Bairns Facebook group, email [email protected], or pop into the Falkirk Delivers office on Falkirk High Street.