Cartmore hand over cheque to Strathcarron from fundraising Denny open day

Helping to build support in the community recently was Cartmore when they held an open day at their new Denny premises.

The building supplies company raised money for Strathcarron Hospice on the day through a raffle which saw customers and suppliers contribute to.

John Fairley, a director with Cartmore, recently went along to the Fankerton facility to hand over a cheque for £700 to Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser.

Founded in 1986, the firm has recently relocated to Headswood Mill from Polmont after outgrowing the premises.

John Fairley, director of Cartmore, hands over a cheque to Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Michael Gillen

The new location features an extensive product display area, allowing customers to see and experience products first-hand before making a purchase.

Alex Totten, former Falkirk player, manager and club ambassador, did the honours of officially opening the new premises.

Gordon Banks, director of Cartmore, said: “Our new premises allow us to stock and sell a much larger range of products than at our previous facility in Polmont and will undoubtedly prove to be a real winner for everyone in Forth Valley.”

