Carronshore's rich heritage captured in new information boards along River Carron

New information boards celebrating the rich heritage of Carronshore have been installed along the River Carron.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historical information boards have been installed by Carronshore Heritage Forum and provide a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to learn about the area’s fascinating history.

A special event was held on Saturday at the Carronshore Community Centre to mark the official launch of the boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McLuckie, chair of the forum, shared his excitement about the project. He said: “We are delighted to have completed our latest venture.

Members of Carronshore Heritage Forum with local historian Ian Scott on the River Carron. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"We hope that not only the people of Carronshore but also visitors from farther afield will enjoy and appreciate these boards.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the people of Carronshore for their votes and continued support, as well as to Falkirk Council Community Choices for the invaluable funding that made this possible.

Craig Martin, secretary of the forum, highlighted the collaborative efforts behind this latest project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This venture was two years in the making and a collaboration between Carronshore Heritage Forum, the William Dawson Trust and Falkirk Council Community Choices.

Guests at the official opening of the new historical information boards along the River Carron. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"It was truly community-led with a vote to award the funding.

"We would also like to thank those businesses who assisted us along the way with a special thanks to local historian Ian Scott who wrote and produced the material for each board.”

The boards, which feature detailed information and visuals, are designed to bring the past of Carronshore to life, contributing to the forum’s ongoing efforts to enhance the local community and preserve its heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Saturday’s event, Ian Scott did the honours of officially opening the trail of information boards.

The information boards have been installed thanks to Carronshore Heritage Forum in partnership with others.

Among the topics covered by the boards are the harbour, the church, the school and the modern village.

Carronshore Heritage Forum looks forward to seeing residents and visitors alike enjoy the new additions and continues its commitment to celebrating the unique history of the area.