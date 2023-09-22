Carronshore welder creates stunning memorial to warm the hearts of tragic firefighter's family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry, 38, died on January 27 from serious injuries he received while fighting the massive fire on Princes Street four days earlier.

The Fife man was given a guard of honour by fellow Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel before his funeral at St Giles’ Cathedral in February.

Now Kevin Hope, of Bo’ness-based WKD Burners, has honoured the wishes of Barry’s widow Shelley to create a memorial to the man and make the family smile when

Kevin Hope's stunning creation will help Barry's wife Shelly and their two children remember the man they loved (Picture: Submitted)

they remember him.

Kevin, 48, said: “Barry’s wife, Shelley , contacted me to ask if I could create a firepit in memory of him, and one which resembled the things Barry cared about and was

passionate about.

"She was keen to have something visual in the garden that their two boys could remember their dad by, and thought a firepit would be the perfect tribute. To be asked to

create this tribute was an absolute honour, and I’m so happy with the way it’s turned out."

Combining all of Barry’s great passions into one item was a tall order, but Kevin used the skills he has built up over the last 30 years as a fabricator and welder to come up with something special the family will forever treasure.

"The theme we went for was Scottish Thistles, tall daisies and Rambo,” said Kevin. “It was Barry’s favourite film. We added a special memorial badge for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, his firefighter colleagues and of course his two boys – Oliver and Daniel.

"There is a love heart cut into a thistle with Shelley and Barry's initials on it and there are also a couple of small red devil's and boxing gloves to represent his love for Manchester United and fitness.

“This is definitely one of the most emotional projects I’ve been involved in creating, but I’m delighted with the end result.”