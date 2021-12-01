Carronshore set to switch on Christmas lights

Carronshore Heritage Forum has once again paid for the community's Christmas tree and funded new festive lights. Members of the forum with the first tree they funded in 2019. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The lights on the village's Christmas tree will be switched on during an event on Friday, December 3 at 5pm, before a Christmas Fayre is held by organisers of the local gala day on Sunday, December 5.

Special guests at the switch on event include local resident and singer Dougie Smith and hopefully a visit from Santa himself.

Carronshore Heritage Forum have once again provided the tree at Carronshore Cross, having brought the festive sparkle back to the community for the first time in 40 years back in 2019.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But thanks to funding gained over the course of this year, they have also been able to add further sparkle to the area in the form of festive street light decorations for 2021 on the village’s main street – a move that has been well received by many residents who are delighted to see the streets brightened up.

Meanwhile, the festivities will continue on Sunday when the Carron and Carronshore Gala Committee host a Christmas Fayre to fundraise for their event next year.

The fundraiser in Carronshore Community Centre will run from noon until 3pm and everyone is invited to come along and show their support for the gala and those small businesses attending the fayre.

There will be a variety of stalls on offer with many providing some great gift ideas for loved ones.