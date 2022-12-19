Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch in pictures

A special festive celebration for residents aged over 65 was held in Carronshore last week.

The ‘Auld Folks’ lunch on Friday, December 16 was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum. It was the first such event organised by the forum, and it has been hailed a success. The event brought older members of the community together at the village’s community centre for a three course meal and an afternoon of festive cheer.

Entertainment was provided by local entertainer Dougie Smith, pupils from Carronshore Primary School and Freddie Stuart. There was also a visit from Santa himself.

A spokesperson for Carronshore Heritage Forum said: “We would like to thank Bothkennar and Carronshore Minister, Carronshore Primary School’s headteacher, the primary six and seven pupils from Carronshore primary, Carronshore Bar Staff, Dougie Smith, Freddie Stuart, Willows Cafe, Carron and CArronshore Community Centre and those who gave up their free time, not forgetting Santa and the OAPs from the village who all helped make our first OAP Christmas lunch so successful.

"The feedback we have received has been greatly appreciated and feels like everybody had a fantastic day. We look forward to doing it again next year bigger and better, if that’s possible.”

