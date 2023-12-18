Carronshore senior citizens Christmas lunch 2023 in pictures

A festive celebration was held for residents aged over 65 in Carronshore last week.

The Christmas lunch in the community centre on Friday was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum and followed on from the success of last year’s event for the older members of the community.

The senior citizens came together to enjoy a three course meal and an afternoon of festive cheer in the run up to Christmas. Entertainment was provided by local entertainer Dougie Smith, pupils from Carronshore Primary School and accordion player Freddie Stuart. Special guest for the afternoon was Stevie Scott.

There was also a special visit from Santa himself, who brought gifts for those attending.

