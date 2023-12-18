News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch took place last Friday.The Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch took place last Friday.
The Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch took place last Friday.

Carronshore senior citizens Christmas lunch 2023 in pictures

A festive celebration was held for residents aged over 65 in Carronshore last week.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:44 GMT

The Christmas lunch in the community centre on Friday was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum and followed on from the success of last year’s event for the older members of the community.

The senior citizens came together to enjoy a three course meal and an afternoon of festive cheer in the run up to Christmas. Entertainment was provided by local entertainer Dougie Smith, pupils from Carronshore Primary School and accordion player Freddie Stuart. Special guest for the afternoon was Stevie Scott.

There was also a special visit from Santa himself, who brought gifts for those attending.

The festive lunch event was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum.

1. Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch

The festive lunch event was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event brought the older members of the community together to enjoy some festive cheer.

2. Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch

The event brought the older members of the community together to enjoy some festive cheer. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Residents of Carronshore enjoyed a three course meal at the community centre.

3. Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch

Residents of Carronshore enjoyed a three course meal at the community centre. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Everyone enjoyed the food and an afternoon of entertainment.

4. Carronshore senior citizens' Christmas lunch

Everyone enjoyed the food and an afternoon of entertainment. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page