Carronshore pupils take to the stage for talent show

In the days before the end of term, the school hosts Xmas factor when pupils complete an application form to audition. These auditions then take place at lunch times in December and this year there were so many entries and it was tricky for Miss Donald to whittle it down for the final .

The whole school and nursery then come along to the final to enjoy comedians, a drummer, magicians, singing, dancing, gymnastics and even a ventriloquist acts this year.

Judges are also selected and they have to pick their top three.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a very difficult decision as always. This year first place was the Electric Sisters who danced a beautiful lyrical routine, they made one of our judges cry!

"Second place was Grace who sang White Christmas in her beautiful singing voice and third place was The Greatest Showgirls who did an acro dance routine – they were amazing. Special mention to our football team who took it all in good fun, dressed up in tutu’s and wigs and danced to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary. It went down very well with the audience.”

Carronshore Primary Xmas factor Looking cool in their shades.

Carronshore Primary Xmas factor Showing off their acrobatic dance skills were The Greatest Showgirls.

Carronshore Primary Xmas factor Those taking part had just as much fun as the audience.

Carronshore Primary Xmas factor Grace sings White Christmas.