Carronshore pharmacy hero earns national award for his commitment to helping others

Sam Queen, who delivers prescriptions for Right Medicine Pharmacy in Carronshore, took home top prize in the Innovation category at the tenth annual Recognition of Excellence (RoE) Awards.

Organised by pharmacy trade magazine Training Matters, the awards recognise key healthcare workers for outstanding achievements in the world of community

pharmacy.

Julian Downing, digital director of The Pharmacy Network and Monica West, editor of Training Matters, present Sam Queen with his award (Picture: Submitted)

The award Sam won was a brand-new categordy for 2023, designed to recognise someone who has taken steps to improve the pharmacy through innovative ideas.

Right Medicine Pharmacy’s Richard Stephenson, who nominated Sam for the award, said: “During a difficult pandemic for healthcare, but also patients, Sam and his

wife Lorna decided to try and make a difference for the community, and it still carries on to this day.

"On his delivery route, Sam visited many pharmacy teams. He is often singing and started to get the teams to guess the song he was singing that day. Before he knew

it, ten teams were involved in a daily song guessing contest.

“In addition, Lorna started making soup for his elderly customers, 90 per cent of who live alone. So not only does Sam deliver service with a smile and a song, soup

now also accompanies the prescriptions."

Speaking at the awards ceremony, editor of Training Matters and Awards host, Monica West said: “This story really pushed our thinking in terms of innovation and