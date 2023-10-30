News you can trust since 1845
Carronshore parent and toddler group holding fundraiser of pre-loved baby and toddler items

A new parent and toddler group is holding its first fundraiser event this weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:23 GMT
The Carronshore group has organised a pre-loved baby and toddler table-top sale in Carronshore Community Centre this Sunday, November 5 form 10.30am to 1pm.

Founder Jo Fotheringham said: “Our aim is to raise funds for our Hallowe’en and Christmas parties and other upcoming events. We’d also like to buy some nice new toys for our toddlers who come along on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Thirty tables will have a massive range of clothing, toys and prams, all going at bargain prices.”

Jo Fotheringham who launched the parent and toddler group in her village is holding a fundraiser this weekend. Pic: ContributedJo Fotheringham who launched the parent and toddler group in her village is holding a fundraiser this weekend. Pic: Contributed
Jo Fotheringham who launched the parent and toddler group in her village is holding a fundraiser this weekend. Pic: Contributed

Jo added: “Sadly, many young parents are still struggling with the cost of living crisis so this will help them get things for their kids this Christmas at very affordable prices.”

It’s £1 per adult entry and there will be a raffle to win a family-friendly hamper.

Carronshore Community Centre management committee member Angie Bailey said: “We’re delighted to support Jo in her first fundraising venture and we hope local people will help make it a huge success. This is a great way to raise funds and help struggling families get top-quality things like clothes and toys at a price they can afford.”