A new parent and toddler group is holding its first fundraiser event this weekend.

The Carronshore group has organised a pre-loved baby and toddler table-top sale in Carronshore Community Centre this Sunday, November 5 form 10.30am to 1pm.

Founder Jo Fotheringham said: “Our aim is to raise funds for our Hallowe’en and Christmas parties and other upcoming events. We’d also like to buy some nice new toys for our toddlers who come along on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Thirty tables will have a massive range of clothing, toys and prams, all going at bargain prices.”

Jo Fotheringham who launched the parent and toddler group in her village is holding a fundraiser this weekend. Pic: Contributed

Jo added: “Sadly, many young parents are still struggling with the cost of living crisis so this will help them get things for their kids this Christmas at very affordable prices.”

It’s £1 per adult entry and there will be a raffle to win a family-friendly hamper.