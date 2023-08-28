Jo Fotheringham, 33, currently offers two morning sessions on Tuesday and Friday in Carronshore Community Centre but says she will run more if demand continues.

She has wanted to start a playgroup for some time and decided to follow her dream. And she is delighted with the response.

Jo said: “The first day was fantastic and really busy. I was almost overwhelmed by the number of mums, dads and little ones who turned up but the atmosphere in the hall was tremendous. Everyone was so happy to have this new facility on their doorstep.

Jo Fotheringham has launched the new parent and toddler group in her village. Pic: Contributed

“I used to teach dance so I have lots of experience with kids. I just want them to have fun, laugh, play and enjoy the group.”

She added: “It’s meeting a real need because there is nothing else in the area that caters for the important birth to five years age group. Many other organisations don’t allow children who aren’t walking yet but here at the community centre we have a lovely big safe area both indoors and outside.

“It’s perfect for our needs and the people running the hall have been so welcoming. I couldn’t have started this without their help and enthusiasm.”

Jo's husband Tam helps when he can on the two morning sessions and they have two little boys – Finlay, eight months. and three-year-old Thomas.

Two toddlers having fun at the new Carronshore parent and toddler group, Miley on the left, Sophie on the right. Pic: Contributed

She said the cost of living crisis was a factor in setting up the group, adding: “Childcare is so expensive for people when money is tight. I was determined that sessions would be really affordable so we charge just £3.50 per two-hour session for an adult and a child. For that the children get a snack plus there’s unlimited tea and coffee for the adults. I believe it’s good value for money at this difficult time for families.”

Parents who came along to the first two sessions have been very complimentary.

Dominique Carriero from Stenhousemuir brought along her two-year-old daughter Sophie.

She said: “I was so excited to come along. It’s great to get out of the house, meet other mums and chat. I love it so much I have become a helper to assist Jo.

“Sophie loved her first couple of days. She gets so much out of it and loves playing with the other kids. I really hope it keeps going because it’s great for the local community and great preparation for nursery and primary school.”

And another mum Rachel said: “I’ve got a little boy Owen who is nine months. He loves it too. I think it’s great because there’s nothing similar in the area.”

Carronshore Community Centre management committee member Angie Bailey said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jo to the Hall. It’s heart-warming to see the centre full and busy and hear the laughter. Baby and toddler groups are an essential part of the community, offering toddlers the opportunity to have fun and mix with other children in a safe, friendly and caring environment.

“We want Jo’s innovative venture to succeed and will help her in any way we can.”