Carronshore marks VJ Day 80 with special service

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Aug 2025, 10:13 BST
The community came together in Carronshore to remember the sacrifice paid by so many who fought in the Far East during World War Two on Friday.

People attended a service at the village’s war memorial on Friday evening to give thanks for the end of the fighting.

Similar events took place across the country to mark the 80th anniversary of the war in the Far East.

VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, is commemorated on August 15 each year and marks the date in 1945 when Japan surrendered to Allied forces, bringing World War Two to an end after nearly six years.

The service in Carronshore, organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum, was led by Reverend Andrew Moore, minister of Bothkennar and Carronshore Church.

Members of the community joined veterans from organisations including the Royal British Legion (Scotland) and the Argyll Association to pay their respects.

The solemn occasion carried an added local significance, as one of the names inscribed on the Carronshore War Memorial is that of a serviceman who gave his life in the battles fought in Asia.

It followed a similar event in May to mark VE Day’s 80th anniversary.

A special event was held in Bainsford earlier on Friday. Read more here.

A service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day took place in Carronshore on Friday evening.

VJ Day 80

A service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day took place in Carronshore on Friday evening.

The flag bearers made their way to the war memorial in Carronshore.

VJ Day 80

The flag bearers made their way to the war memorial in Carronshore.

The event on Friday, August 15 marked 80 years since Victory over Japan Day.

VJ Day 80

The event on Friday, August 15 marked 80 years since Victory over Japan Day.

A short service took place at the Carronshore War Memorial to mark the event.

VJ Day 80

A short service took place at the Carronshore War Memorial to mark the event.

