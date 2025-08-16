Carronshore marks VJ Day 80 with special service

People attended a service at the village’s war memorial on Friday evening to give thanks for the end of the fighting.

Similar events took place across the country to mark the 80th anniversary of the war in the Far East.

VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, is commemorated on August 15 each year and marks the date in 1945 when Japan surrendered to Allied forces, bringing World War Two to an end after nearly six years.

The service in Carronshore, organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum, was led by Reverend Andrew Moore, minister of Bothkennar and Carronshore Church.

Members of the community joined veterans from organisations including the Royal British Legion (Scotland) and the Argyll Association to pay their respects.

The solemn occasion carried an added local significance, as one of the names inscribed on the Carronshore War Memorial is that of a serviceman who gave his life in the battles fought in Asia.

It followed a similar event in May to mark VE Day’s 80th anniversary.

A special event was held in Bainsford earlier on Friday. Read more here.

