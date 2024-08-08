Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s a landmark day for all parents when their youngsters start school, but for Paul and Clare Shepherd watching twin sons Kerr and Lewis head into P1 at Carronshore Primary it will be especially memorable.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For when their little boys were born on July 4, 2019 their elation was quickly tinged with fear as it became apparent Kerr had health issues that had not been apparent before his birth.

Doctors at Forth Valley Royal Hospital diagnosed him with a tracheo-oesophageal fistula (TOF) and he was rushed to see specialists at the Sick Children’s Hospital in Glasgow, undergoing surgery when he was only one day old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracheo-oesophageal fistula is a rare condition where part of the oesophagus (foodpipe) is joined to the trachea (windpipe) causing feeding issues. It occurs in around one in 3500 births.

Kerr, left, and Lewis Shepherd with dad Paul. Pic: Michael Gillen

Immediate neonatal surgery is required so infants can feed.

For Paul, 41, and Clare, 38, it was an extremely stressful time.

Paul said: “There was no indications during Clare’s pregnancy that there was anything wrong. But within hours of birth it was apparent he wasn’t feeding properly. However, we didn’t have a clue what was wrong.

"Doctors eventually put a tube down him and that’s when the blockage was discovered. They said it was a fistula of his oesophagus and this was what was stopping him swallowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were told that he needed surgery immediately to correct the fistula.”

The couple then had the nightmare of their newborn sons receiving care in different hospitals.

“I went with Kerr to Glasgow while he had his operation,” explained Paul, “while Clare, who had just had a caesarean section remained in Forth Valley Royal with Lewis. He was fine but was being monitored at first because he was a twin. When he was discharged from hospital Clare was able to join me at the Sick Kids.”

The couple both work for the NHS, Paul as an ambulance technician based at Falkirk ambulance station, while Clare is a clinical support worker in the surgical theatres at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul added: “I think that made it even more difficult because we both had some knowledge about what was going on. I remember when Kerr first arrived in Glasgow one of the surgeons told me ‘you may have some medical training but for now you have to concentrate on being a dad’.

"Thankfully the operation was successful. There are various levels of TOF and Kerr appears to be a lot luckier than many others with the condition who have ongoing difficulties. He doesn’t have any significant health issues while other kids need a lot of support and really struggle.”

Only three weeks after their birth, the twins were given the all clear to both be discharged to the family home in Carronshore.

But his parents still have to take extra care of Kerr, particularly around what he eats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to be very aware of what we do at mealtimes. He is good but likes to try different foods but we need to watch as food could become lodged in his oesophagus which is sticky. Stuff has to be cut up for him to reduce the risk of choking.

"Kerr has lots of determination and doesn’t let anything get in his way. Both boys like to try different things. But let’s just say Kerr will never eat steak as that is too much of a risk of choking. However, like most kids his age he likes a McDonald’s.

"Thankfully it’s been a while since we’ve had any significant chocking incidents.

"We’re not sure what the future holds and there is always the chance that he may need more surgery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that both boys enjoyed a great time under the care of the staff at Carronshore nursery and are now excited about starting school next Wednesday.

"The nursery staff have been absolutely brilliant with Kerr’s needs and both boys transition into primary school has also been excellent.

"They’re really looking forward to going to school – here’s hoping that lasts.”

Clare’s two older children from a previous relationship, Amy, now 15, and Connor, 12, both went to Carronshore Primary, so the family already have a strong connection with the school and are reassured their youngest boys will be well supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With TOFs being such a rare condition, the couple welcomed the support from the Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula Support charity, where, from the first days of Kerr’s diagnosis up to the present they have been able to help them adapt to his condition.

Now Paul wants to give something back and next month will be taking part in the Great North Run to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

"I used to run a lot but it’s more than 20 years since I put on my running shoes so this is going to be a real challenge,” he admitted.

The world’s biggest half marathon takes place on Sunday, September 8 when 60,000 runners will cover the course from Newcastle to South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul added: “TOFS helped my family and I through the worst time in our lives with support and helped us adjust to our life with Kerr's condition. Now I want to do something for them.

"I wanted to challenge myself and this will certainly do that. Kerr is an amazing little boy. He always has a smile on his face and is a total inspiration to us all so that can spur me on to keep running.”

You can support Paul’s fundraising here