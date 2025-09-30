Carronshore community say farewell as caretaker Janet retires

The popular caretaker of a community hall was thrown a surprise retirement party.

Janet Tattershall has retired after 34 years as the caretaker at Carronshore Community Hall.

Last week over 80 family members and friends arranged a surprise party to thank her for her incredible service at the hall in the village’s Main Street.

Hall secretary Angie Bailey said: "It's the end of an era and Janet will be sorely missed by us all.

Janet Tattersall with hall secretary Angie Bailey at the caretaker's retirement party. Pic: Contribted

"Since 1991, she has been a warm and welcoming presence at the hall, keeping it clean, neat and tidy for everyone using it.

"We all wish her a long and happy retirement, and she so deserves it after all her hard work."

Janet said: "I’m going to miss everyone but will keep in touch."

Angie explained that the hall's management committee is now responsible for running the hall from October 1 after the Community Asset Transfer from Falkirk Council.

"We have a team of committed volunteers who will drive this forward and make it a success.

"We are also keen to welcome more volunteers who can give up their time to keep the hall running smoothly here at the heart of the local community."

The centre already offers a playgroup, childminding group, badminton, Taekwondo, youth club, youth disco, age concern dancing, birthday parties and much more. Visit their Facebook page for more details.