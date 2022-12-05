Carronshore Christmas light switch on 2022 in pictures
Christmas arrived in Carronshore on Friday night as the community came together to switch on the festive lights.
The event, organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum, has been hailed a success with a good turn out of local residents joining in the festive fun. The Christmas tree lights were switched on by primary seven pupils from Carronshore Primary and local entertainer Dougie Smith.
Santa and his sleigh stopped by too, thanks to Larbert Round Table.
The forum have been bringing festive cheer to the community in recent years fundraising for the Christmas tree and the lights in Main Street.
A post on the forum’s Facebook page following the event said: “As a committee we would like to thank local entertainer Dougie Smith, the local police officers, the teacher and pupils from Carronshore Primary School and Santa for attending our annual Christmas tree light switch on and all the residents of Carronshore who attended, without you all this would not be the success that it is and has been growing from year to year. We look forward to seeing you all again and more next year, once again we thank you one and all.”
The forum will continue to spread Christmas cheer when it hosts its ‘Auld Folks’ Christmas lunch in Carronshore Community Centre on December 16.
It’s the chance for older residents to enjoy a three course meal and an afternoon of entertainment. Entry is by ticket only.