Carronshore Christmas light switch on 2022 in pictures

A post on the forum’s Facebook page following the event said: “As a committee we would like to thank local entertainer Dougie Smith, the local police officers, the teacher and pupils from Carronshore Primary School and Santa for attending our annual Christmas tree light switch on and all the residents of Carronshore who attended, without you all this would not be the success that it is and has been growing from year to year. We look forward to seeing you all again and more next year, once again we thank you one and all.”