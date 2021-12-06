Carronshore Christmas light switch on 2021

Singer and local resident Dougie Smith had the honour of turning on the lights this year, with help from some primary seven pupils from Carronshore Primary.

Residents turned out to show their support for the festive event, which was organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum.

Members of the forum have been funding the community’s Christmas tree at Carronshore Cross since 2019, and this year they secured funding to further brighten up the area with some new lights on the lamposts on the main street.

Santa even made an appearance at the switch on thanks to Larbert Round Table’s Santa Sleigh, bringing smiles to everyone's faces.

Falkirk Herald photographer was there to capture these images.

