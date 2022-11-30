Carronshore and Airth communities set for Christmas light switch on events

Residents in Carronshore and Airth will mark the start of the festive season by bringing light to their villages.

In Carronshore, the big event will take place by the Christmas tree in the grassy area at Kincardine Road/Quarralhall from 4.45pm to 5.30pm on Friday, December 2.

The Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 5pm by local entertainer Dougie Smith, pupils of Carronshore Primary and Santa.

The Christmas lights in Carronshore will be switched on this Friday.

Santa and his sleigh will be at the event thanks to Larbert Round Table.

The light switch on has once again been organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum who in recent years have been brought festive cheer to the community with their Christmas tree and the lights in the Main Street.

Meanwhile, people in Airth will come together in the village’s community centre on the High Street for their light switch on event at 6pm.

There will be festive music, carol singing by the primary school choir and a visit from Santa himself.

Airth Parish Church is also hosting its Christmas Fayre on Friday evening, tying in with the light switch on.