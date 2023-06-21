Carrongrange pupils have great fun on their Elephant Walk

Pupils at Carrongrange High School held their second Great Elephant Walk recently to support charity.

For the last ten years, everyone at Grangemouth High School library has Celebrated Africa and this now has grown to include Carrongrange High school and the cluster primary schools. The aim is to let people know some of the wonderful things about this great continent and was started by librarian Anne Ngabia, who lived in Kenya for many years.

This month Carrongrange High School held their second annual Celebrating Africa Day – and it was bigger and even better. As well as learning more about Africa and having fun, they raised money for two worthy charities, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Born Free Foundation.

On June 14 pupils and staff turned up in their animal print and bright colours to take part in their Great Elephant Walk around the playground. They also guessed Dumbo’s middle name to win a large cuddly toy, and had an animal safari themed treasure hunt around the school – with a bonus animal hidden at Grangemouth Public LIbrary.

Grangemouth High school celebrated all week with Ghanaian Suleman Chebe giving drumming workshops, as well as an Oware/Ayo tournament every lunchtime, where pupils from across school taught each other how to play this popular African game. They also had a fundraising Great Elephant Walk and a cookery class when a visiting parent demonstrated how to make jollof rice.

Some of the cluster primary schools were also involved in the animal safari treasure trail, and have had their own elephant walks. Sacred Heart school are reading Journey to Jo’Burg by Beverley Naidoo with the school librarian over the next few weeks.

