Carrongrange pupils enjoy their diner-themed prom in Grangemouth school

Youngsters at Carrongrange High School turned back the clock for this year’s senior prom.

The pupils in S4, S5 and S6 celebrated the 1950s with their Candy Diner themed-event.

Organised throughout the year by a committee of pupils, the prom is a chance to celebrate the S6 leavers as they prepare to leave school.

Everyone was dressed up in their special outfits for the night and one young couple even turned up in a pink Cadillac to the event which was held in the Grangemouth school building.

Senior pupils at Carrongrange High School ready to enjoy their prom. Pic: Michael Gillen

Keeping with the diner theme, the pupils enjoyed hot dogs and burgers before dancing the night away.

There were also awards handed out and a lovely cake to cut.

Everyone attending, pupils and staff, had a fantastic evening as the said goodbye to the sixth year pupils.