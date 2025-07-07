Carrongrange High's colourful Elephant Walk in 24 pictures

Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:42 BST
Pupils and staff at a Grangemouth school had great fun before the end of term taking part in their annual Elephant Walk.

For several years Carrongrange High has supported the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust which is based in Kenya – but unfortunately this year the weather wasn't too kind. It was a typical damp Scottish summer day rather than something experienced in the African continent.

However, that didn’t everyone having a great time.

The pupils and staff members were led by librarian Anne Ngabia and teacher Donna Mackenzie who were disguised as elephants.

A school spokesperson said: “Pupils and staff were superstars and turned up in either bright colours or animal print. This was part of our Africa Day, celebrating the continent.

"They were also raising funds to adopt another two orphaned elephants at the wonderful Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The Trust are based in Kenya and operate the most successful orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in the world.”

Carrongrange High pupils and staff ready to take part in the school's annual Elephant Walk, raising funds and awareness for the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

1. Carrongrange Elephant Walk

Carrongrange High pupils and staff ready to take part in the school's annual Elephant Walk, raising funds and awareness for the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Lots of work goes into the preparation for the walk.

2. Carrongrange Elephant Walk

Lots of work goes into the preparation for the walk.

Pupils made masks and did paintings ahead of the walk.

3. Carrongrange Elephant Walk

Pupils made masks and did paintings ahead of the walk.

The elephant costumes are brought back out for the walk - at least on this occasion they would be keeping the wearers warm.

4. Carrongrange Elephant Walk

The elephant costumes are brought back out for the walk - at least on this occasion they would be keeping the wearers warm.

