Carrongrange High's colourful Elephant Walk in 23 pictures

For several years Carrongrange High has supported the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust which is based in Kenya – but unfortunately this year the weather wasn't too kind. It was a typical damp Scottish summer day rather than something experienced in the African continent.
However, that didn’t everyone having a great time.
The pupils and staff members were led by librarian Anne Ngabia and teacher Donna Mackenzie who were disguised as elephants.
A school spokesperson said: “Pupils and staff were superstars and turned up in either bright colours or animal print. This was part of our Africa Day, celebrating the continent.
"They were also raising funds to adopt another two orphaned elephants at the wonderful Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The Trust are based in Kenya and operate the most successful orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in the world.”
