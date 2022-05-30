A great time was had by all ages at Carrongrange Fun Day on Saturday

Carrongrange: High school fun day in Grangemouth is big success

Almost 600 people turned out in the sunshine on Saturday to enjoy Carrongrange High School’s family fun day.

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:45 pm

The event in the school grounds was a bit hit with all ages.

There were lots of activities including the helter skelter slide, obstacle course, sports and games, a bouncy castle, disco and face painting.

Those attending voted it a great success saying “boys had a ball”, “thank you for a great afternoon, well done everyone” and “had a brilliant time, kids loved it”.

Thanking all those who came along, head teacher Janine Proudlock promised “next year will be event better”.

1. Carrongrange Fun Day

Carly Leonard, 11, get a butterfly transformation on Saturday at the Grangemouth event

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

2. Carrongrange Fun Day

Ian Anderson, 13), is in the driving seat with PC Mark Simpson of the National Motorcycle Unit bsed at Fettes in Edinburgh

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

3. Carrongrange Fun Day

Football is always a favourite pastime at a fun day

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

4. Carrongrange Fun Day

The fun day was voted a great success by all ages who came along on the day

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

