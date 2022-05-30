Carrongrange: High school fun day in Grangemouth is big success

The event in the school grounds was a bit hit with all ages.

There were lots of activities including the helter skelter slide, obstacle course, sports and games, a bouncy castle, disco and face painting.

Those attending voted it a great success saying “boys had a ball”, “thank you for a great afternoon, well done everyone” and “had a brilliant time, kids loved it”.

Thanking all those who came along, head teacher Janine Proudlock promised “next year will be event better”.

