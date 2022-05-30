Carrongrange: High school fun day in Grangemouth is big success

The event in the school grounds was a bit hit with all ages.
There were lots of activities including the helter skelter slide, obstacle course, sports and games, a bouncy castle, disco and face painting.
Those attending voted it a great success saying “boys had a ball”, “thank you for a great afternoon, well done everyone” and “had a brilliant time, kids loved it”.
Thanking all those who came along, head teacher Janine Proudlock promised “next year will be event better”.
Carrongrange Fun Day
Carly Leonard, 11, get a butterfly transformation on Saturday at the Grangemouth event
Carrongrange Fun Day
Ian Anderson, 13), is in the driving seat with PC Mark Simpson of the National Motorcycle Unit bsed at Fettes in Edinburgh
Carrongrange Fun Day
Football is always a favourite pastime at a fun day
Carrongrange Fun Day
The fun day was voted a great success by all ages who came along on the day
