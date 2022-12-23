News you can trust since 1845
Carrondale Care Home collect over 150 toys and Christmas gifts for need children

The generosity of staff, residents and family at Carrondale Care home has helped ensure that children who otherwise may have gone without will receive gifts this Christmas.

By Jill Buchanan
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 4:42pm

The care home team have worked in conjunction with Mark Dielangard of DieuCare Training to collect as many gifts as possible for needy children across the district. An amazing 150 gifts and toys for youngsters of all ages were donated by all those connected to the Beaumont Drive home..

Mark, who delivers training courses for the care home staff, collected the donations earlier this month along with the Salvation Army, who are working closely with social work teams and other external agencies to ensure the gifts are distributed to families in need living in Falkirk and surrounding areas this Christmas.

A spokeswoman for the Carron home said: “A massive well done to all involved with the organisation and of course to all who donated.”

Marc Dielangard of DieuCare with Mya Butcher, activity assistant at Carrondale Care Home with gifts collected by staff and residents