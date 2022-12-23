The care home team have worked in conjunction with Mark Dielangard of DieuCare Training to collect as many gifts as possible for needy children across the district. An amazing 150 gifts and toys for youngsters of all ages were donated by all those connected to the Beaumont Drive home..

Mark, who delivers training courses for the care home staff, collected the donations earlier this month along with the Salvation Army, who are working closely with social work teams and other external agencies to ensure the gifts are distributed to families in need living in Falkirk and surrounding areas this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the Carron home said: “A massive well done to all involved with the organisation and of course to all who donated.”