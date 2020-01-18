Carron woman pleads ‘please help me save my Pacha’

Carron mum Lisa Fitzpatrick says she is “desperate” to do all she can to save a family pet from the agony of a spinal affliction - and is asking for help.

She says her four-year-old French bulldog, Pacha, lost the use of her back legs on Monday night, and things have got progressively worse since then.

Surgery might be her only chance of a happy outcome, says Lisa - but costs could reach as high as £7,000.

Pacha now has to be continually nursed throughout the day and night as she has become doubly incontinent, and Lisa says she has been advised that major surgery is the only option - and that the chances of success are time sensitive.

“The vet suspects a disc issue or compression of her spinal cord”, said Lisa, “and is recommending surgery - steroids have not made a difference”.

She adds: “I am just not willing to give up hope if there is a glimmer of a chance - I love her so much.

“We are not her first owners, which makes her all the more special to us.

“Pacha is also a huge support to her brother Storm, who is two years old and nearly blund - he follows her everywhere and is lost by not being beside her just now.”

Lisa has launched a Justgiving appeal page, and is pleading with generous pet lovers to give what they can - she says she has tried veterinary surgeries for payment plans, but without success.

Lisa’ Justgiving site is at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-fitzpatrick-3?utm_term=EN5Jgzb5N