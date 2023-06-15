Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) issued the reminder to the public that its trails are to be closed until December 31. The closure, which beings on Monday, June 19, is to allow the safe felling and removal of trees around the trails.

Although advance warning has been given since April, the star date has only now been determined. Katy McGregor, FLS’ area visitor services manager, said: “The trees in the forest around the trails are now of an age and size where they need to be harvested. Felling and removing trees is an inherently dangerous job – especially when they have to be felled near to popular visitor destinations.

“Unfortunately, the only safe option that will allow us to carry out this work involves us closing the forest road and the MtB trails. The Loch shore trail and wider forest will be open but we would advise everyone to observe and follow the safety signage. We apologise for any inconvenience that this causes.”

Carron Valley mountain bike trails are to close. Pic: Forestry and Land Scotland

Alternative MTB trails can be found at Cathkin Braes, Glentress and Aberfoyle.

Visitors are reminded that FLS keeps its destination pages up-to-date with details of closures and people are always advised to check online before traveling.