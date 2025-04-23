Carron Valley mountain bike trails reopen after major works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mountain bikers are being welcomed back after major work has been carried out at popular trail routes.

Two of the three red-graded trails at Carron Valley – Runway and Cannonball – are now open with Eas Dubh anticipated to be ready in coming weeks.

Together the three trails provide proficient mountain bikers with good off-road riding skills and fitness, five miles of single-track riding and plenty of variety. This includes a mixture of steep climbs, descents and technical features such as tree roots, drop-offs and large rocks.

Katy McGregor, area visitor services manager with Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), said: “We are very excited to welcome back mountain bikers to this popular site.

“Our teams have been working hard to get to this point and we appreciate the understanding and patience riders have shown during the time the trails were closed.

“The upgrades will provide experienced mountain bikers with a set of joined up red-graded trails that test and challenge their skills through a wide variety of ascents, sweeping descents, jumps, berms and other features.”

A recent harvesting programme in the Carron Forest also contributed to a timely clear up of damage caused by Storm Eowyn further enhancing the experience of visitors to the area.

FLS also wants to remind riders and other forest users that the larch trees in Carron Forest are subject to a plant health notice so as part of biosecurity measures, people are being asked to clean off their bikes and clothing before leave the forest.

The Carron Valley also offers advanced riders a chance to catch their breath or an opportunity to join family and friends – either at a slower two-wheeled pace or on two feet – by enjoying an easy waterside stroll or family cycle ride.

The woods are alive with wildlife and history – discover standing stones, old drove roads and a reconstructed Iron Age fort, spot red squirrels and crossbills in the trees and watch for ospreys and waterbirds from the lochside hide.

