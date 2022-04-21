Carron Valley MCC's Easter run raises over £3000 for CHAS

The event, organised by Carron Valley Motorcycle Club, saw bikers meeting at the Falkirk Wheel before riding to Kinross services where they handed over Easter eggs and other chocolate treats and a cash donation to representatives from the charity’s Rachel House hospice.

Tam Reid, from the motorcycle club, said: “It was brilliant, a really good day out.

“The turn out was above our expectations. As we’re just coming back from Covid we thought if we got 300 bikes we’d be doing well, but we counted 495 bikes.

The bikers left from the Falkirk Wheel and made their way to Kinross.

“We collected £3472 on the day through collection buckets.

“We also have our auction page online and other donations, so there’s still more money to come.

“To get over £3000 on the day was brilliant.

“The weather was good for us and Police Scotland were excellent with their help on the day stopping traffic for us.”

From left, CHAS volunteer Janette Sinclair with community fundraisers Mairead Macleod and Fiona Leslie.

The Easter run in support of CHAS has been a regular event for Carron Valley MCC for more than ten years and it’s raised tens of thousands of pounds for the children’s hospice charity.

Tam continued: “We’ve been doing this run since 2007 and we’ve collected a total of £93,000 for CHAS over the years.

"If we don’t make it with the rest of our donations this year, hopefully next year we’ll reach the £100,000.

"That would be fantastic.

Almost 500 bikers took part in the run on Easter Sunday.

“Covid has stopped us from doing it for the last two years so it was great to be able to do it again this year.

“The positive feedback we’ve had coming back is brilliant, everyone really enjoyed doing it."

Tam added his thanks to everyone in Carron Valley Motorcycle Club for their hard work and efforts to ensure things ran smoothly on the day and in the run up to it.

CHAS volunteer Bobbie Thomson with some of the chocolate donations.

Mairead Macleod, community fundraiser for CHAS who was among those to attend the bike run on Sunday, said: “We are so grateful to Carron Valley MCC for organising this event and to all the bikers who came along to show their support and help make Easter so special for so many CHAS families.

“The £3000 donated will go a long way towards making sure the children with life shortening conditions we support and their families receive the care and help they need.”