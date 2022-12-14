Carron Valley bikers on Santa run to FVRH children's ward

Kind-hearted bikers arrived at a children’s ward laden with gifts and toy shop vouchers.

Members of Carron Valley Motorcycle Club were taking part in their first Santa run for three years after the pandemic put their usual generous gift giving on hold.

The event was usually held annually with motor bike enthusiasts from all over Scotland first arriving at Falkirk Stadium before the run to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

This year’s event took place on Sunday with the icy conditions not proving great for bikers and around 22 ventured on the journey.

Thanks to the money collected at the stadium, Santa’s “helpers” were able to head to Smyth’s toy store at the Central Retail Park to purchase £560 of vouchers which will allow staff to buy gifts for children who are in hospital at Christmas.

Thanking everyone for their generosity, organiser Tam Reid of Carronshore said: “We handed in around 30 presents so there was one for the 15 children who were on the ward on Sunday and lots more to go under the tree for any other patients. We also handed in some chocolate and biscuits for the nurses too.”

The generous bikers also do an Easter Egg run in the spring when they donate to CHAS.

