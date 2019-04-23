Carron Valley bikers bring Easter joy to children at Rachel House

More than 700 kind-hearted bikers joined members of Carron Valley MCC for their annual Easter Run in aid of Childrens Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Representatives from the club personally travelled to Rachel House in Kinross where they spent some time with the youngsters and their families.

Club spokesman Wullie MacLean said: “The day was a huge success and we had the biggest turn-out ever with over 700 bikers coming along in the Easter sunshine to take part – the most we ever had before was 560.

“Some of our members went to Rachel House and met some of the kids and their families and took some pictures with them next to the bikes.

“The event is mainly about raising money for CHAS rather than delivering lots of chocolate eggs as sadly many children at the hospice are unable to eat them but we do deliver some for those who can.

“We have managed to raise more than £80,000 over the last 11 years since the run has taken place and we hope to significantly add to that amount this year once all the donations are collected in.

“We’ve got a raffle ongoing until Friday and have sold over 2,000 tickets for that. “There are hundreds of brilliant prizes up for grabs including a Mini Moto so anyone who would like to get involved and raise money for the fantastic cause that is CHAS at the same time still can.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the bikers and their families and all the kids who turned up on the day and did their bit to make a real difference to such a special charity.”

To buy a raffle ticket visit the Carron Valley MCC CHAS/Auctions Facebook page or call Wullie on 07752844698.