Carron pupils win breakfast trophy in RHET Forth Valley challenge

It was run by RHET Forth Valley - the Royal Highland Education Trust which was set up to allow children to learn more about Scottish farming.

The organisation received a number of entries for its challenge which took the form of an online quiz about breakfast and how it is produced.

Classes across the Forth Valley were given 20 multiple choice questions which required them to know interesting facts related to common breakfast choices.

Pupils with their trophy

The winning class was Miss Archibald’s Carron P7s with two pupils scoring top marks.

The school was presented with the Big Breakfast Trophy last week.

Katie Brisbane, RHET Forth Valley project coordinator, said “I couldn’t believe that we had so many classes trying the quiz.

“It must also have inspired teachers to look at farming as a topic, because coupled with the restrictions easing, I am now getting a lot of requests for farm visits and classroom talks.

