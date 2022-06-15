Carron Kith invite Falkirk people to enjoy an afternoon at the movies

Carron Kith was set up in 2016 with a vision “to create a safe and familiar environment for people to share old memories, build new memories and feel involved”.

The Movie Event takes place in Thornhill Court, Falkirk on the Saturday.

Thanks to new equipment purchased after a successful bid to the Falkirk Community Choices Small Grant Fund, where people had to vote for the project they wanted to see receiving funding, the organisers have been able to buy new equipment.

Popcorn will be provided as part of the fun movie event

They will be showing the films Andre Rieu – Happy Together (2021) and a short extract From Scotland With Love, with home movies and music by King Creosole.

The event will start at 2pm and finish by 5pm, with popcorn, ice cream and a light snack and cup of tea after the movie. It is open to friends or neighbours who may be feeling a bit isolated and might enjoy a afternoon “at the pictures”.

Carron Kith is a non-profit community group, and run entirely by volunteers, with support from staff and facilities at Thornhill Court.

Next Month, we will be showing a John Wayne Classic on Saturday, July 30.

Come along on the day or contact Lesley on 07787 435059 for more details.

Organisers ask that you take the usual precautions when coming to a group event, and do not come if you are feeling unwell or have any Covid symptoms.