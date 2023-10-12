A care home worker who helps residents keep busy and active has reached the regional finals of top industry awards.

Linda Stewart is the wellbeing coordinator at Carrondale Care Home in Carron and has already enjoyed success at last year’s Scottish Care Awards when she received the Meaningful Activity accolade.

Now she is a finalist in the Care Home Activity Coordinator category at the North East and Scotland region of the Great British Care Awards which take place in Newcastle on November 9.

The Beaumont Drive facility is run by Avondale Care (Scotland) Ltd and managing director Graeme Hendry congratulated Linda on her achievement.

Linda Stewart is through to the regional final of the Great British Care Awards. Pic: Contributed

He said: “Linda has been diligently working with her team to provide person centred meaningful activities for our residents at Carrondale Care Home. She has particularly focussed on local and wider community intergenerational activities, for example, working with a local childminder, as well as primary and high school students. She has also liaised with Dr John Ritchie of Stirling and Plymouth Universities on the GOALD (Generating Older Active Lives Digitally) helping the older generation to adapt and engage with digital technology.

"Linda has been keeping local MSPs updated and informed of the range of person-centred activities at Carrondale Care Home. In turn this has lead to Michelle Thomson MSP tabling a motion in the Scottish Parliament in August to congratulate Linda on her efforts to integrate our residents within the wider community via a variety of initiatives and experiences. The motion has been supported by a number of Scottish Parliament MSP’s.