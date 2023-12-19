Carron and Carronshore gala's Christmas party in pictures

Families enjoyed an afternoon of festive fun on Sunday at a Christmas party in Carronshore.

The event in the village’s community centre was organised by the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day committee as a fundraiser for next summer’s big day.

As well as dancing and games, there was a chance to have your face painted or get a temporary tattoo. Tasty treats for the afternoon included hot dogs and a tuck shop.

Every child also had the opportunity to meet Santa who was taking time out of his busy schedule to stop by, bringing them a small gift.

Following the party, a post on the gala day’s Facebook page from the organisers said: “Massive thank you to everyone who came to our Christmas Party. We raised £774 towards our gala day funds.”

Photographer Sonja Blietschau stopped by during the party and captured these images from the event. Do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

