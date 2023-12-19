News you can trust since 1845
Carron and Carronshore gala's Christmas party in pictures

Families enjoyed an afternoon of festive fun on Sunday at a Christmas party in Carronshore.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT

The event in the village’s community centre was organised by the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day committee as a fundraiser for next summer’s big day.

As well as dancing and games, there was a chance to have your face painted or get a temporary tattoo. Tasty treats for the afternoon included hot dogs and a tuck shop.

Every child also had the opportunity to meet Santa who was taking time out of his busy schedule to stop by, bringing them a small gift.

Following the party, a post on the gala day’s Facebook page from the organisers said: “Massive thank you to everyone who came to our Christmas Party. We raised £774 towards our gala day funds.”

Photographer Sonja Blietschau stopped by during the party and captured these images from the event. Do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

1. Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas party

The event took place in Carronshore Community Centre on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Face painting was one of the additional activities on offer at the party.

2. Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas party

Face painting was one of the additional activities on offer at the party. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Having fun on the dance floor.

3. Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas party

Having fun on the dance floor. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

A tuck shop was available with treats for all ages to enjoy.

4. Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas party

A tuck shop was available with treats for all ages to enjoy. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

