News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Carron and Carronshore Gala: Week of events underway as community set for big day on Saturday

The programme of community events in the run up to the Carron and Carronshore Gala is now underway ahead of the big day this Saturday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st May 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read
Queen Elect, Rosie Moore will be crowned at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Queen Elect, Rosie Moore will be crowned at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Queen Elect, Rosie Moore will be crowned at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The family friendly fun began on Monday evening when youngsters of primary school and nursery age took part in races at Gairdoch Park. Each age group competed in a flat race, egg and spoon and bean bag race.

On Tuesday, events continued with the children’s football tournament for those in P4-P7 and S1-S4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The adults football tournament which had been due to take place on Thursday evening has been cancelled due to reasons out with the committee’s control. However, the community’s decorated gardens will be judged that day.

The last gala enjoyed by the community took place back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic: Dave Johnston.The last gala enjoyed by the community took place back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic: Dave Johnston.
The last gala enjoyed by the community took place back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic: Dave Johnston.
Most Popular

A kids’ fancy dress competition continues the fun on Friday, on the eve of the gala at 6.30pm with all costumes to be homemade for both nursery and primary school aged children. One of the highlights of gala week will then take place at 7.30pm with an adults pram race planned. The funfair and inflatables will also be open on Friday evening.

Saturday’s gala is the community’s first event since before the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers are excited to be able to bring it back for everyone to enjoy.

The committee are looking forward to the gala day itself and are hoping the good weather will continue for the crowning of queen elect Rosie Moore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Carronshore Primary pupil will be crowned on the stage in Gairdoch Park during the ceremony which starts at noon.

Before the ceremony, the procession will make its way from Burnside Park to Gairdoch at 11am.

Following the crowning, there will be an afternoon of fun for everyone to enjoy in the park.

As well as the fun fair, inflatables, stalls, face painting and pony rides, there will be performances from Dragon Breath Entertainment (11.45am); Alloa Pipe Band (12.45pm); Elite Cheer (1pm); Tartan Tones (1.30pm); Forth Valley Gymnastics (2pm); Elite Dance Group (2.30pm) and Zander Nation (3pm).

The activities in the park run until 5pm on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Copies of the gala day programme, priced £2, are available from the Scotmid store in Carronshore. To find out more visit the Carron and Carronshore Gala Facebook page.

Related topics:Covid-19