Carron and Carronshore Gala: Week of events underway as community set for big day on Saturday

Queen Elect, Rosie Moore will be crowned at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The family friendly fun began on Monday evening when youngsters of primary school and nursery age took part in races at Gairdoch Park. Each age group competed in a flat race, egg and spoon and bean bag race.

On Tuesday, events continued with the children’s football tournament for those in P4-P7 and S1-S4.

The adults football tournament which had been due to take place on Thursday evening has been cancelled due to reasons out with the committee’s control. However, the community’s decorated gardens will be judged that day.

The last gala enjoyed by the community took place back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic: Dave Johnston.

A kids’ fancy dress competition continues the fun on Friday, on the eve of the gala at 6.30pm with all costumes to be homemade for both nursery and primary school aged children. One of the highlights of gala week will then take place at 7.30pm with an adults pram race planned. The funfair and inflatables will also be open on Friday evening.

Saturday’s gala is the community’s first event since before the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers are excited to be able to bring it back for everyone to enjoy.

The committee are looking forward to the gala day itself and are hoping the good weather will continue for the crowning of queen elect Rosie Moore.

The Carronshore Primary pupil will be crowned on the stage in Gairdoch Park during the ceremony which starts at noon.

Before the ceremony, the procession will make its way from Burnside Park to Gairdoch at 11am.

Following the crowning, there will be an afternoon of fun for everyone to enjoy in the park.

As well as the fun fair, inflatables, stalls, face painting and pony rides, there will be performances from Dragon Breath Entertainment (11.45am); Alloa Pipe Band (12.45pm); Elite Cheer (1pm); Tartan Tones (1.30pm); Forth Valley Gymnastics (2pm); Elite Dance Group (2.30pm) and Zander Nation (3pm).

The activities in the park run until 5pm on Saturday.

