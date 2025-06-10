Carron and Carronshore Gala 2025 in 61 pictures

Despite the weather being a little miserable at the time of the procession, locals still turned out to show their support for the event.

Organisers have hailed this year’s gala as another success – even if the sun gods had not answered their calls.

In a post on Facebook, the gala committee said: “The weather may have not been on our side but we hope everyone enjoyed their day. A huge thank you to everyone for turning out and supporting the gala day.

“See you all next year for the 90th anniversary of the first ever Carron & Carronshore Gala Day.”

The gala day saw the procession, led by Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band, leave from Burnbank Park and head to Gairdoch Park for an afternoon of fun.

Crowds gathered in front of the stage to watch queen elect Inaaya Sajid be crowned by Carronshore Primary headteacher Laura Jarvie.

An afternoon of entertainment then followed.

As well as the fun fair, inflatables, stalls and face painting, there were performances from local dance schools, Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band, Rhythm of India, Dragonbreath and Make Believe Moments.

There was also live music from local musician Matthew Hannah and Good 4 Olivia (an Olivia Rodriguez tribute) and Taste Sabrina (a Sabrina Carpenter tribute).

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day – spot anyone you know?

