Carmuirs school community mourns loss of long serving teacher

Linda Weir, the longest serving member of staff at Carmuirs Primary School, passed away suddenly over the summer holidays.

Linda’s full career was spent at the X school as a probationer teacher, class teacher and latterly a support for learning teacher. She had played a large part in supporting children and their families in the Camelon community for 24 years.

On Monday, a memorial service was held at the school to reflect on the impact Linda had at Carmuirs.

Those who attended left floral tributes and tied yellow and black ribbon to the school garden gates. They also wrote their own special memories of Linda in her memorial book.

Both cake and Wet Wet Wet songs were favourites of Linda and were part of the day as the community came together following their loss.

Ashley Hunter, principal teacher at Carmuirs Primary, said: “Linda played a pivotal role in building the unique family ethos at Carmuirs – a legacy that she should be proud of.

"She championed the staff, parents and most importantly the hundreds of children she taught over the last two and a half decades.

"Linda had a way of valuing children and listening to them. She comforted, sympathised and supported – and every one of the children she worked with felt special and valued in their own right.

"Relationships she built with the children and families will never be forgotten because of the difference she made, and the past and present pupils, staff and families who attended her school memorial are testament to that.

"Linda’s family would like to thank everyone for their floral tributes and donations towards her memorial fund. They were very touched by the number of people who attended to pay their respects.”

A memorial fund in Linda’s name will be used to purchase a friendship buddy bench for the school playground as well as resources for the Mrs Weir Inter House football tournament.

The cup for the tournament will very generously be purchased and engraved by A+ Glazing Solutions, a company owned by a past pupil of the school.

Anyone who has been a part of the Carmuirs community is welcome to visit the school to share their memories in the memorial book.

Mrs Hunter added: “Linda will be missed by all and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

1 . Carmuirs Primary remembers Linda Weir People shared their memories in a memorial book. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Carmuirs Primary remembers Linda Weir People left floral tributes and tied ribbons to the school’s garden gates. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Carmuirs Primary remembers Linda Weir Some of the tributes. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Carmuirs Primary remembers Linda Weir Pupils and families, past and present, attended the memorial event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales