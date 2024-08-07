Carmuirs pupils decked out in new strips thanks to Camelon Juniors
Thanks to the generosity of Camelon Juniors, pupils at Carmuirs Primary have been presented with new sports kit.
The club has linked up with the school – only a few hundred yards from their home ground in Fairlie Street – as well as others in the area. As well as donating the new strips, the club also donates tickets.
There were almost 200 additional young fans at their final game of last season when they played Oakley United on May 11.
The partnership has also seen the club allow the use of their ground for events such as sports days.
Teacher Calum Brown said: “This community partnership has led to the school receiving brand new football kits, access to the pitch for events like sports day, and free tickets for games. This has raised community spirit in Camelon as two large organisations work together for the benefit of the children in the local area.”
The new strips also have the logo of sponsors RJM Sports.
