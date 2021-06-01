Carers Week: Call to make Falkirk’s unpaid carers ‘visible and valued’

It forms part of Carers Week which runs from June 7-13.

The aim is to recognise and celebrate the vital contribution made by unpaid carers across the district.

Local people, services and businesses are all encouraged to help make unpaid carers visible, and a number of events have been organised to back up the message.

Picture Michael Gillen

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership is supporting a programme of activity run by the Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre.

Across the week, it will be hosting an exciting programme of activity both online and in-person.

There is a Big Carers Week Raffle, with winners chosen each weekday, while on Tuesday, June 8, the Carers Forum and Carers Centre AGM takes place.

The same will also spotlight Falkirk Men’s Group for male carers, while on Wednesday there is a celebration lunch with Falkirk Care with Confidence.

Thursday will see a special online event for parent carers and families with Cool Creatures, followed by a relaxation session on Friday 11th.

Patricia Cassidy, chief officer of FHSCP, said: “I hope this Carers Week not only celebrates the invaluable work of unpaid carers across the Falkirk area, but also helps raise awareness of the many different ways someone can be a carer.

“Many people don’t realise the support they provide for their family member, close friend or even their neighbour, could make them a carer. I would encourage everyone to share the campaign’s messages, and if they see themselves in the stories of carers, please access the wonderful support provided by the Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre.”

Tribute was also paid by Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK.

She said: “I am delighted that many individuals and organisations are getting involved with virtual activities, helping carers to connect to others and access advice and information locally.

“Looking after someone can be a hugely rewarding experience, but it sometimes comes with difficulties, including getting the right support.

“I hope all parts of the community – family and friends, employers, businesses, schools, health and care services – do their bit to make caring visible and show it is valued.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.