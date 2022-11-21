Feedback and ideas from people across the district who care for a family member, friend, or neighbour will be used to shape Falkirk’s next three-year Carers Strategy, which is due for renewal this year.

The strategy is used to shape services available to local carers such as the support available from the Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre; short breaks from caring; emergency and future planning; and employability advice.

Launching the strategy review and consultation, Susan Docherty, carer engagement lead at Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre, said: “Carers make a significant contribution to our communities – providing essential care for their loved ones. That is why it is crucial that our services and support options are designed to meet their needs and wants.

Carers are being asked for their views on the support they receive from health and social care services.

“We hope as many carers and young carers respond to this call for views as possible, letting us know what is important to local people and the ways we can make things better.”

Falkirk Health and Social Care is particularly keen to hear from carers to help update the priorities within the strategy, acknowledging and addressing significant changes which have occurred since the previous 2019 strategy – such as the impact of the pandemic upon daily life and the current cost of living challenges facing local carers.