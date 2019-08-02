Carer escapes suspension after foul mouth tirade against patient in Plean care home

A vulnerable elderly care home resident was subjected to a string of filthy expletives from a worker who lost control.

Lynn Scott launched her vile verbal assault on the man following an incident in William Simpson’s care home in Plean in April last year.

The worker recently appeared before the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), where she faced suspension or even being struck off the care register.

However, the SSSC decided to place a warning on her registration and told her to carry out training to give her the skills to cope with “challenging” situations. They also ordered her to write an essay explaining her feelings – a “reflective account” of the incident to show she understands why she breached rules and how not to react despite feeling anger or frustration.

The essay must include details of how she can address her “attitudes and behaviour” and highlight “awareness of the triggers for feelings of anger and personal frustration’.

The SSSC told her: “You shouted at a resident and used abusive language towards them. Your behaviour occurred in the presence of other residents. Your conduct represents a loss of control and an inability to respond appropriately to what may have been a challenging situation.

“Your behaviour falls below the standards expected of registered workers and questions your suitability to work within the profession. The behaviour is serious.

“It involved abusive and demeaning comments towards or about a user of services, which was likely to expose them to the risk of emotional harm.”