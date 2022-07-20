Career opportunities aplenty at Falkirk Stadium's July jobs fair

Lynn Kennedy, Forth Valley DWP employer and partnership manager, said: “We are hosting a jobs fair/careers event in the Brockville Lounge on Wednesday, July 27 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

"There will be a variety of employers from all sectors recruiting to fill their vacancies on the day, including British Army, Forth Ports, Your Equipment Solutions, Falkirk Council, Falkirk Stadium and the Inchyra Hotel.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jobs fair will take place at Falkirk Stadium next week

“Also in attendance will be several partner organisations offering employability support and careers advice. If you are on Universal Credit and looking for work, please speak to your work coach to book a space.